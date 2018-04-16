Pixarfest at Disneyland Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jen Dunyon of Get Away Today says that right now is a great time to book your Disney vacation and see the magic kingdom's latest celebration. For a limited time, Pixar is taking over the Disneyland Resort with Pixarfest. The celebration features a nightly Paint the Night Parade, a Pixar Play Parade, and the Together Forever nighttime spectacular. The festival is every night until September 3rd.

Also, Disneyland is opening the new attraction Pixar Pier on June 23rd. This new adventure has 4 neighborhoods highlighting Pixar classics like The Incredibles, Toy Story, Inside Out, and other Pixar stories.

Some of the specials Get Away Today is offering right now is a 5th day free when you purchase a regular 4-day park hopper ticket. Also, you can save 20% on select hotels of the Disneyland Resorts from April 15th- June 14th plus get park entry for every day of your stay.

Get Away Today will also let you hold your package interest-free with their layaway program. You just put $125 down and final payment is due 15 days before your trip. If you have questions or would like to book a trip just visit getawaytoday.com