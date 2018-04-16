× ‘Numerous critical leaks’ reported in Price culinary water system

PRICE, Utah — Workers from the Price River Water Improvement District have been working to repair “numerous critical leaks” in the culinary water system for the Price River Valley.

“The District is asking all its customers to curtail their water use as much as possible to help the system not run out of water over the next few days,” a Facebook post from Price River Water Improvement District said.

The District reports they have located a leaking pipe, but special equipment is needed to repair it since it is 28 feet deep.

Residents of Price River Valley are asked to reduce water usage over the next few days.

