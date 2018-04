TOOELE, Utah – North Tooele Fire District crews extinguished a vehicle fire Monday afternoon on SR-36.

The fire happened around 3:15 p.m. and southbound lanes of SR-36 were closed as crews extinguished the blaze.

According to a tweet made by the fire district, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

It was unclear at the time of this report what caused the vehicle fire.