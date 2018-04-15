West Valley City neighborhood comes together to support young girl facing terminal diagnosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- A community is rallying behind a child suffering from a terminal illness.

In less than a day, neighbors in West Valley City assembled bounce houses, clowns, horses, food and other fun to brighten the day of an 11-year-old girl.

Karma McBride, 11, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called osteosarcoma in 2016. Her mother said that after 30 rounds of chemotherapy they thought she was cancer free in January, but just this last Friday tests revealed a tumor in Karma’s stomach.

Crystal McBride says doctors told the family her daughter’s tumor is terminal and that Karma has just weeks to live.

“Every single day she is doing what she wants to do,” McBride said. “She made a bucket list, so we are going off that bucket list, and, you know, 11-year-olds shouldn’t have a bucket list.”

Karma said she was grateful for all who turned up at Sunday’s festivities.

“Just having all the friends and family here: everyone’s so supportive,” she said.

The family says they are hoping for a miracle, but they realize the outlook is not positive. That’s why they are trying to make Karma’s final days as fun as possible.

The family says the outpouring of support is giving them strength in this difficult time.