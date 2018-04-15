Southern Utah offers new career path for prospective aerospace students

CEDAR CITY — In a Southern Utah collaboration between Iron County School District, Southwest Technical College, Southern Utah University and MSC Aerospace a new career path might be the answer future aerospace engineers and employees are looking for.

“The proposed Southwest Aerospace and Manufacturing Strategic Workforce Initiative will support students in high school and post-secondary training,” SUU President Scott Wyatt Told St. George News. “It will prepare them for technical jobs in southern Utah.”

Funding was approved during the Utah Legislature’s 2018 general session for the strategic workforce initiative as well as to extend the current aerospace pathways.

St. George News reports that students that are able to complete the “Southwest Aerospace Manufacturing Strategic Workforce Initiative” will have the option to go into the workforce after high school graduation or continue onward to the Southwest Technical School or SUU.

According to St. George News, “the credentials will begin with high school training and concurrent enrollment and then extend to additional certifications as well as associate and bachelor’s degrees articulated through the colleges.”

