Search and rescue crews recover body found by hiker in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews recovered a body found by a hiker in Cache County Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Brian Locke with Cache County Sheriff’s Office said they were called around 2 p.m. Sunday after a hiker located a body.

The discovery was made in the foothills north of Providence Canyon on private property that is open to the public.

Search and rescue crews responded and recovered the body, which will be sent to a medical examiner to determine the identity and cause of death.

So far the deceased is only identified as a male.

Locke said the hiker found the body in an open area alongside a fence. It was not clear how long the body has been in that location.

“The person wasn’t located on a trail but people hike the foothills all the time,” Locke said.