3-year-old killed, infant flown to hospital after crash in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A 3-year-old child suffered fatal injuries and an infant was flown to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in Provo Sunday.

Det. Nick Dupaix of Provo Police said the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. at 3700 North University Avenue. UDOT states 3700 North is closed in that area.

Dupaix said three vehicles heading southbound were waiting at a red light when a car came up behind them and rear-ended a vehicle, triggering a chain reaction. Police say that car was traveling at or near the speed limit, which is 45 mph.

The first vehicle struck was occupied by a couple with their two young children inside. A 3-year-old suffered fatal injuries while an infant was flown to University of Utah Hospital in critical condition. The parents suffered only minor injuries.

The second vehicle struck in the chain reaction was occupied by an adult couple, both of whom suffered minor injuries.

The third vehicle struck had a lone occupant, who suffered no injuries.

The male driver of the vehicle that caused the chain reaction remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. Police say he suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

