Semi carrying about 1,900 pigs crashes in southern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Several pigs died and others were on the loose after a semitrailer hauling an estimated 1,900 of the animals crashed in Iron County Friday.

St. George News reports the single-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 10 on SR-20, which is the route that connects US-89 with I-15.

The driver of the semi took a corner too fast, causing the load to shift and the vehicle to roll onto its side.

An unknown number of pigs were killed, and several bystanders helped corral the surviving pigs that escaped.

