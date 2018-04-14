× A change in schedule, LDS President Nelson leaves Jerusalem early as Syria tensions rise

JERUSALEM – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a change in President Nelson and his delegation’s travel schedule due to the “conditions in neighboring Syria.”

According to a Church spokesperson, “President Nelson has left Jerusalem ahead of schedule. Due to concerns pertaining to tension in the region, and available airspace, he and Sister Nelson departed after today’s district conference.”

The Church also added that “Elder and Sister Holland are with them and will commence the Africa portion of this trip sooner than planned.”

Nelson was called as the LDS Church’s Prophet in January and began his “global ministry tour” in London, England on Thursday.

According to the trip’s itinerary, the tour will take Nelson and other church leaders to cities in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Hawaiian Islands.

The global ministry tour is scheduled to last until April 23rd.