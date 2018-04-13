× Utah politicians respond to strikes in Syria

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah’s Congressional delegation weighed-in Friday night after President Trump announced a series of precision strikes against targets associated with chemical weapons in Syria.

Senator Orrin Hatch stated:

“The President’s decision to retaliate with air strikes as part of a broader military response reflect his seriousness in addressing the scale and depravity of Assad’s actions. The response, deliberated meticulously with international partners and carried out with their backing and participation, reflects the President’s commitment to restoring America’s leadership in bringing Assad and his backers to justice for the scope and scale of moral and strategic destruction they have wrought in Syria.”

Senator Mike Lee stated:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the American service men and women in harms way tonight. I look forward to hearing from the President about his strategy for Syria and whether he plans to seek authorization from Congress for any further use of force.”

Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican representing Utah’s Second District, stated:

“President Trump did the right thing in ordering strikes on Syrian chemical weapons and military facilities. We must show the world that we are serious when we state that we will not allow dictators to use weapons of mass destruction. I’m thankful that our allies are standing with us. The world is united against Assad and his supporters.”

Rep. John Curtis, a Republican representing Utah’s Third District, stated:

“Tonight, America and our allies are sending a clear message that we will not stand idly by while the Syrian Regime uses chemical weapons on it’s own civilians. My prayers are with our brave military men and women.”

Rep. Mia Love, a Republican representing Utah’s Fourth District, stated: