Utah parents arrested for child abuse told police they gave 15-month-old boy 'whoopings'

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A married couple was booked on four felony counts of child abuse after investigators say they abused and neglected their 15-month-old son.

Kiamante Thomas, 23, and Abigail Thomas, 23, have each been indicted on four counts of child abuse as second-degree felonies.

Police say the couple admitted to investigators that Kiamante struck their 15-month-old son about every other day and gave the boy “whoopings” that caused bruising and welts. Kiamante allegedly hit the boy with his hands, a belt and an electrical cord on numerous occasions.

Police say the couple also admitted that Abigail would hit the boy with a hairbrush and slap the child on his face.

Other witnesses told police that while the couple was staying at their home, the pair kept the child alone in their bedroom and would not let him socialize or play with anyone. More than one witness observed the boy was very thin and weak and did not appear to be getting regular meals.

A doctor at Primary Children’s Hospital examined the boy in April of this year and found him to be “emaciated with little or no body fat, and all of his ribs visible.” The doctor also observed injuries on the child’s back consistent with being struck with an extension cord as well as other injuries, including an ulcer on the boy’s lip consistent with a blow to the face. The doctor also found wounds consistent with bite marks on the boy’s legs.

