Scam calls involving IRS on the rise as tax deadline approaches

SALT LAKE CITY -- As the 2018 deadline to file federal taxes approaches, the number of scams by people pretending to be associated with the IRS goes up.

Fox 13’s Todd Tanner answered a suspicious and unsolicited call while he was at work Friday. Watch the video to see what happened when the scammer caught on to the fact Todd wasn't taken in by the ruse.

The Utah State Tax Commission says the “red flags” found within these types of calls are often missed by the elderly, young adults, and people for whom English is a second language.

You can learn more about tax related scams from the Internal Revenue Service here.