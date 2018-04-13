× One killed in motorcycle crash in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Emergency responders in Grand County say a young man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle accident in the Kane Creek area near Moab Friday.

According to Grand County EMS, responders were dispatched around 1:17 p.m. Friday after a motorcycle accident.

By the time emergency units arrived on scene, the patient was in critical condition and being helped by off-duty medical providers. The patient was taken to a hospital via ground ambulance, where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The age and identity of the deceased have not yet been released.

“Every possible life saving intervention was attempted but ultimately was not successful as the patient did not survive,” Grand County EMS stated. “Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn for this family. Thank you to everyone involved who did all that we could.”