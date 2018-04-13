× Deputies investigating after man killed in altercation in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Uintah County deputies are investigating after a 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in an argument with another man at a home near Pelican Lake Friday.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, an altercation occurred around 1 p.m. between two men on a property the deceased owns at 16177 East and 4500 South.

Police say an argument broke out between the 67-year-old man living at the residence and a 46-year-old man living on the victim’s property. At some point during the argument, a handgun was produced and the argument became physical. Police did not specify which man produced the weapon.

While police say the 67-year-old man died as a result of the physical altercation, no gunshots were fired during the incident and it is not immediately clear what caused the man’s death.

Police say the other man involved in the altercation is cooperating with law enforcement and has not been charged, though the investigation is ongoing.

The parties involved have not been identified.