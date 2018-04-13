× Dixie State breaks world record for doughnut consumption

ST. GEORGE, Utah — There was a world record broken at Dixie State University Thursday; no, it wasn’t for the fastest 100-meter dash or heaviest deadlift, St. George News reports.

After a countdown, 442 community members and students stuffed their faces with doughnuts, breaking a world record for the most people consecutively eating doughnuts. The previous world record was 304 people, said Tristan Stevenson, president of the Dixie State Student Alumni Association.

People crammed into the Dixie State Alumni house for the event, which was part of the university’s annual “D-Week” festivities. There were 1,000 doughnuts ordered for the event.

“We have our new world record,” Stevenson said. “I’m glad we did break it and we had an awesome event.”

