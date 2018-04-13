Dixie State breaks world record for doughnut consumption

Posted 10:56 am, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:57AM, April 13, 2018

Winners of the 2018 Dixie State University D-Queen Pageant prepare to eat doughnuts at Dixie State in St. George, Utah, as part of the world record attempt for the most people consecutively eating donuts Thursday, April 12, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE, Utah — There was a world record broken at Dixie State University Thursday; no, it wasn’t for the fastest 100-meter dash or heaviest deadlift, St. George News reports.

After a countdown, 442 community members and students stuffed their faces with doughnuts, breaking a world record for the most people consecutively eating doughnuts. The previous world record was 304 people, said Tristan Stevenson, president of the Dixie State Student Alumni Association.

People crammed into the Dixie State Alumni house for the event, which was part of the university’s annual “D-Week” festivities. There were 1,000 doughnuts ordered for the event.

“We have our new world record,” Stevenson said. “I’m glad we did break it and we had an awesome event.”

Click here to read the full story from St. George News.