Recipe: Tomato Basil Soup and a Dessert Grilled Sandwich

Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day with some delicious homemade Tomato Basil Soup and your own style of grilled cheese! If you like your grilled cheese like Cayt does, you could add some chopped brisket, ham or candied bacon! For dessert, finish it off with a dessert grilled sandwich! Check out the recipes below!

Tomato Basil Soup

Ingredients:

2 cans (28 ounces each) crushed tomatoes

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth

18 to 20 fresh basil leaves, minced

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 stick butter

1 tsp sugar

Directions:

Simply put tomatoes and chicken broth in a stock pot to simmer for 10 minutes. Add in basil, sugar, heavy cream and butter. Set temperature to low and stir until well incorporated. If you prefer a smoother texture, pulse the canned tomatoes in a blender before.

Dessert Grilled Sandwich

Spread some peanut butter and chocolate chips on your favorite bread and grill it up! Yum!

