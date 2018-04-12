× Jazz finish fifth in the west with loss in Portland

PORTLAND — Former Weber State Wildcat Damian Lillard scored 36 points and dished out 10 assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 102-93 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in Portland. With the win in the regular-season finale, Portland is the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Jazz end the regular season with a record of 48-34, and they’re the fifth seed in the West. That has them matched up against the fourth-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. The series will start this weekend in Oklahoma City.

Jazz leading scorer Donovan Mitchell struggled offensively, going just 6-for-23 from the field, and 1-for-8 from 3-point range. The Jazz rookie finished with 17 points.

The Jazz will play game one in Oklahoma City on Sunday at 4:30 pm Mountain Standard Time.