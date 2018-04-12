How to stop feeling guilt over food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food is delicious and can be a powerful temptation. All too often, we're left feeling a sense of guilt when we eat something that is labeled as "bad" or "unhealthy" even though we may have enjoyed it.

Trish Brimhall and two other registered dietitians, Tessa and Stephanie, are helping people learn how to get over feeling that food guilt during National Nutritional Month. Watch the video above to see what they have to say about food labeling, eating shame and what some of the red flags are that can lead to inappropriate eating behaviors.

For more nutrition tips and information, visit www.nutritiousintent.com.