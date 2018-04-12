Holladay City Council one step closer to approving plan for old Cottonwood Mall site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLADAY - After months of debate, Holladay City continues moving one step closer to green lighting a plan for a new mall.

“I think we’re close,” said a grinning Jeff Flamm.

Flamm is a resident who has been attending the meetings from the very beginning.

“They’ve dropped the height a lot,” Flamm pointed out about Ivory Homes’ latest proposal.

The last plan had buildings with a height as tall as 136 feet. That seemed to be the biggest problem for residents attending the meeting. Many were worried their view would be compromised as a result of the heights. Thankfully, the new building limits have been lowered to 90 feet.

“I think we’ve come a long way,” said Clark Ivory, CEO of Ivory Homes. “We’ve listened to them, and we think we’re going to end up with a better neighborhood, and a better community.”

The Holladay City Council plans on having three or four more meetings before voting in May.