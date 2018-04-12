Grandma, grandson arrested for DUI after fight leads to crash in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – A grandmother and grandson are behind bars after a drunk driving crash in Cottonwood Heights.

Officers said 65-year-old Vickie Lynn Robinson and her grandson, 20-year-old Alexander Chase Robinson, got into an argument while driving near 2900 E. Fort Union Blvd. just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Vickie was driving when Alexander allegedly grabbed the steering wheel, making the car swerve into a sign, plow through a fence, hit a tree and crash into a house.

The car barely missing hitting a jogger in the process.

Police said Vickie’s blood alcohol content was .1, which is over the legal limit of .08.

Documents show Alexander, who is underage, had a blood alcohol content of .23.

Both were arrested for driving under the influence.

Police said Alexander will also likely face charges for driving with a suspended license and underage drinking.

DUI Accident 2800 E Fort Union. Grandma and grandson both intoxicated and arguing while driving west on Fort Union. Grandson got mad, yanked the wheel causing them to go over the sidewalk and miss a pedestrian by just a foot or two. pic.twitter.com/OmPld2eq63 — CH Police (@CHPolice) April 12, 2018