Check out this ghost tour for your next night out

Provo's got some spooky fun things going on. On your next date night, night out with friends or even family fun night, sign up for a Pedal Provo Ghost Tour.

Whether you're on a first date and trying to impress someone with your bravery or are just a fan of spooky things, Pedal Provo Ghost Tours give you the chance to ride around Provo on a bike to visit all of Provo's most haunted places while listening to real haunted ghost stories. People of any age can enjoy this fun and creative experience so as the weather is getting warmer, go try it out!

