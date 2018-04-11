× SWAT team called to Herriman home; school placed on lockout

HERRIMAN, Utah — A SWAT team is at a home in Herriman where police say a shed on the property is on fire.

According to Unified Police, the SWAT team responded to a home near 13300 S. 7300 W. after a man was seen breaking out windows with a rifle.

Police asked people in the surrounding area to shelter in place, in a basement, if possible.

The Jordan School District reports Butterfield Canyon Elementary has been placed on lockout at the request of law enforcement; all of the students are safe.

Armored vehicle arriving at SWAT standoff in Herriman where man has barricaded himself in house with a gun. Stay with @fox13 for the latest pic.twitter.com/bdRiDx6EjQ — Dora Scheidell (@dorasnews) April 11, 2018

Herriman residents: the SWAT situation is contained to a single residence at 13351 S 7300 W. Please avoid the area. Homes in the immediate vicinity are asked to shelter in place, possibly in a basement. We will deliver more information as quickly as we can. — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) April 11, 2018