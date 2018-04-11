SWAT team called to Herriman home; school placed on lockout
HERRIMAN, Utah — A SWAT team is at a home in Herriman where police say a shed on the property is on fire.
According to Unified Police, the SWAT team responded to a home near 13300 S. 7300 W. after a man was seen breaking out windows with a rifle.
Police asked people in the surrounding area to shelter in place, in a basement, if possible.
The Jordan School District reports Butterfield Canyon Elementary has been placed on lockout at the request of law enforcement; all of the students are safe.
40.508347 -112.065507