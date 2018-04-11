Heinz is creating ‘Mayochup’ and it sounds an awful lot like Utah fry sauce

SALT LAKE CITY — Ketchup maker Heinz is introducing a “new product” to America.

“Mayochup,” a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup was talked about in a tweet from Heinz on Wednesday. But if you asked Utahns, it was something we’ve had for generations.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Reaction from Utahns was pretty universal.

back off heinz this is fry sauce territory get all the way outta here with this mayochup nonsense https://t.co/OwytbNt2Ot — Layton Shumway (@theshums) April 11, 2018

A dozen Utah restaurants sell this already & I guarantee the worst one is still better than whatever this is. #FrySauce https://t.co/5C8OQuKW70 — Brad Bartholomew (@bbart76) April 12, 2018

FRY SAUCE IS ITS REAL NAME — Lambozoid ☃️ (@LivingLele) April 11, 2018

Oh dear God, @HeinzKetchup_US. It's been around for GENERATIONS in Utah. It's called FRY SAUCE. DO NOT GET ME STARTED ON THIS. #Utah https://t.co/UwD6j1kzdC — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) April 11, 2018

Lol mayochup — MikeTV LLC (@mikeyoungdell) April 11, 2018

That is the worst name I have ever seen. #FrySauce please! :) — Terence Waters (@AplUSAndmINUS) April 11, 2018

As a white, middle-class male raised in Utah, this might be my only chance ever to be on the business end of cultural appropriation. I CHOOSE TO BE FULLY AGGRIEVED — pipe wrench fight 🛠 (@dwvcd) April 12, 2018

There was a call to arms (and political leaders responded) to defend Utah’s claim to “fry sauce.”

I think the #utleg should go into special session to pass a resolution demanding @HeinzKetchup_US recognize Utah's sovereign authority on fry sauce. I'm pretty sure the entire @utahsenate and @UtahReps would go for it. This is a STATES RIGHTS ISSUE!!! #utpol pic.twitter.com/1HDs6WsDuc — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) April 12, 2018

Of course, we all know that fry sauce isn’t just ketchup and mayo. There’s spices, other sauces and juices mixed in, too. Everyone has their own uniquely Utah recipe.