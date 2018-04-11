Heinz is creating ‘Mayochup’ and it sounds an awful lot like Utah fry sauce

SALT LAKE CITY — Ketchup maker Heinz is introducing a “new product” to America.
“Mayochup,” a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup was talked about in a tweet from Heinz on Wednesday. But if you asked Utahns, it was something we’ve had for generations.
Reaction from Utahns was pretty universal.
There was a call to arms (and political leaders responded) to defend Utah’s claim to “fry sauce.”
Of course, we all know that fry sauce isn’t just ketchup and mayo. There’s spices, other sauces and juices mixed in, too. Everyone has their own uniquely Utah recipe.