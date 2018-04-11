Going green with Kid to Kid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Kid to Kid for an Earth Day celebration Saturday, April 21!

Recycle your kids old clothes and toys by bringing them to Kid to Kid, not only will they be kept out of the landfills and re-loved, but you'll also get paid for what you bring in (or could get store credit!).

This Earth Day you can get a HUGE deal at any of their 10 locations. They're offering 25% off all gently used shoes and apparel (keep in mind, prices are already about 70-75% less than you would pay retail)!

Want to find a location? Click HERE.