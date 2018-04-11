× Crews find body after responding to car fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Dispatchers confirm that crews responding to a car fire in West Valley City located a deceased person in the car.

Crews responded to a car fire in the area of 6400 West and Parkway Boulevard Wednesday, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire shortly after 5 p.m.

Dispatchers confirm that when crews arrived at the scene, they located a body inside the burning vehicle.

No details about the deceased or the cause and manner of death were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.