Utah Jazz to play last home game of regular season Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Jazz are set to play their final home game of the regular season Tuesday evening against the Golden State Warriors.

Thought the Jazz have already clinched a playoff spot, the seed the team will clinch for the postseason has yet to be determined.

The team ranks fourth in the NBA currently, though much could change over the next two days.

In a playoff scenario released by the NBA, the Utah Jazz has the potential of finishing anywhere from third to seventh in the west.

The Utah Jazz has won 28 of their last 33 games, getting them into the playoff for the second year in a row.

Even if the Jazz lose Tuesday, they still will be in the playoffs. However, if they win Wednesday in Portland, the team will clinch the third seed.