× Missed getting tickets to Hamilton? Here’s how to enter the lottery

SALT LAKE CITY – Many were excited to hear that Broadway’s hit musical Hamilton was coming to Salt Lake City, but disappointed when tickets sold out quickly after they went on sale.

Salt Lake City residents need not fear. A lottery program was released, and hopeful attendees can sign up in an attempt to secure tickets.

Winners of the lottery program will be given tickets to performances on Thursday, at 2:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Click here to enter to win tickets.