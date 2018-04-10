× LDS Church issues statement, opposing medical marijuana initiative

SALT LAKE CITY – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Tuesday in opposition to Utah’s medical marijuana ballot initiative.

The First Presidency stated:

“We commend the Utah Medical Association for its statement of March 30, 2018, cautioning that the proposed Utah marijuana initiative would compromise the health and safety of Utah communities. We respect the wise counsel of the medical doctors of Utah. The public interest is best served when all new drugs designed to relieve suffering and illness, and the procedures by which they are made available to the public, undergo the scrutiny of medical scientists and official approval bodies.”

The Utah Medical Association expressed its concern for that the backers of medical marijuana were, “misrepresenting and misappropriating the position of the medical profession in Utah to garner support for their initiative.”

The statement from the church comes as other Utah leaders, including Governor Gary Herbert, condemned the ballot initiative.

The initiative had gathered 160,000 signatures but only needed 113,000 to get on November ballots in Utah.