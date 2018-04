× Driver crashes into pole in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – A woman is recovering from serious injuries after crashing her car into a traffic pole.

Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. near 4700 S. and the I-215 northbound off-ramp.

Unified Fire used the “jaws of life” to cut the woman out of her wrecked car and emergency crews took the woman to a local hospital.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

The name of the woman has not been released.