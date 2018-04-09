Texas home explodes after SUV hits gas line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURST, Texas — Several people suffered injuries Saturday when an SUV crashed into a gas line at a Hurst, Texas home, causing an explosion.

A husband, wife and son were all inside the home at the time of the explosion. According to KXAS-TV, the wife was listed in critical condition.

According to Hurst Police, officers and firefighters responded to 433 Myrtle Dr. after receiving a report that had a vehicle crashed into the home.

" Several officers from the Hurst Police Department arrived on scene at the same time, and as they were walking up to the residence to assist, the house suddenly exploded in a massive fireball which lifted the roof from the structure and blew out most of the back wall," a news release from Hurst PD said.

The SUV driver, 35-year-old Alejandro Enriquez-Castro, was arrested at the scene for driving without a license.