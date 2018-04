× SWAT situation: Man barricaded in Roy home may be armed

ROY, Utah – The SWAT team is at a home near 2525 W. 5800 S. in Roy where a man is believed to be barricaded inside.

Authorities said the man barricaded himself inside the home after a fight with family Monday morning.

Officials said the man may be armed.

Residents were asked to shelter in place or avoid the area.