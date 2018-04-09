Poorly placed rock causing multiple car crashes in Roy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah - It’s not very often you see a sedan stuck on top of a 2-foot rock. But, if you live around the Winegars in Roy, you see it more often than you would expect.

“I’ve seen one accident, and my son has seen another,” Connie Scarborough said. She was running errands Monday afternoon.

“I’ve actually seen a car hit that rock and roll over on top of itself,” said J.C. Wessman, who works out in the same shopping complex.

The rock is placed on a median on the backside of a shopping center. Its location makes it difficult to know why it was placed there, or whether the city or property managers are responsible for it. Calls placed to both offices haven’t been returned as of Monday night.

“I have no idea why it’s there,” Wessman pointed out.

“I think they put it there so people wouldn’t run over the curb,” Scarborough points out.

The median the rock sits on separates 3500 West from the parking lot.

“People shoot across that intersection so fast,” Wessman pointed out.

Jay Reyes speculates on a different reason for its placement.

“I figure it’s for the truckers so they don’t drive over that cause there’s a loading dock right over there,” he pointed just 30 or 40 feet away to loading bays. “I drive a commercial sweeper truck. You’ll see that when things are being run over, they'll put big rocks like that on corners for truckers.”