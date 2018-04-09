Logan Police searching for suspects accused of $1,000 theft at local stores

LOGAN, Utah – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of theft in Logan.

Authorities said two people are accused of stealing $1,000 of merchandise from at least two stores in the Logan area.

Police a third person may have been with the pair during the alleged theft.

Witnesses described the third person as a bald middle-aged, heavyset man with tattoos on his knuckles.

Logan Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information at (435) 716-9485.