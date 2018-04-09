× Layton police arrest suspects in aggravated home robbery

LAYTON, Utah – The Layton Police Department arrested two suspects Monday who were wanted for allegedly threatening a woman with a firearm in her home.

51-year-old Christopher Brennan and 37-year-old Collin McCormick were arrested and booked into Davis County Jail for one count each of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and obstruction of justice.

According to a press release made by police, the incident occurred near 100 S. and 2500 E.

Police said the caller reported hearing a woman screaming for help, and learned from her that she had been a victim of a home invasion.

“The victim reported being contacted by two adult males in the garage of her home where she was threatened with a firearm and forced to surrender her cell phone,” the press release said.

A resident of the area reported seeing a vehicle flee from a nearby church, and provided a vehicle description to police.

A Kaysville Police Officer was able to locate the suspected vehicle and apprehend Brennan and McCormick.

“Layton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in recovering a tan Carhartt type jacket/coat that was believed to have been discarded in the area of 25 W. Mutton Hollow Rd, in Kaysville,” the press release said. “The coat was worn by one of the suspects in this incident.”