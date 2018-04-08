Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Police confirm a male suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in West Valley City Sunday.

The incident occurred in the area of 3580 South Jenelles Bay (2140 West), and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 3:40 p.m.

West Valley City PD confirmed a male suspect was killed, but no further details about the events leading up to the shooting were immediately available.

West Valley City Police say an Officer-Involved Critical Incident team from Unified Police has responded to the scene. Utah law requires all critical incidents involving a police officer to be investigated by an outside agency.

