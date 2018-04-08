Plane catches fire in Spanish Fork hangar, causes 300-thousand dollars in damages

SPANISH FORK – A late night plane fire on Saturday might have cost the Spanish Fork airport hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Fire crews report that around 10:30 p.m. the plane caught fire in a hanger at the Spanish Fork Airport.

Firefighters estimate it took around an hour to put out the flames.

According to Sgt. Phil Nielsen with the Spanish Fork Police Department, the blaze was caused by a short in the plane’s battery charger.

The plane is considered a total loss and could cost the airport around $300,000 in damages.

Fortunately, police say, no one was in the hanger at the time of the fire.