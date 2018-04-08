3 Questions with Bob Evans: Jenny Wilson on Utah politics, her run for Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- She comes from a political family, where her father—Ted Wilson—was the highly respected mayor of Salt Lake City.

Jenny Wilson has her own political accomplishments, which include a total of 10 years so far on the Salt Lake County Council.

Now she is facing Mitt Romney, among others, in the race to replace retiring Senator Orrin Hatch. Wilson recently sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

What would you say is Mitt Romney’s biggest weakness in this race? You are in your second 6-year term as a Salt Lake County Council member. You hold a Masters of Public Administration from Harvard. What would you consider to be some of your greatest achievements on the council so far? You were the first female Salt Lake County Council member elected to office. Are there enough women being represented in Utah government?

See below for the extended interview with Jenny Wilson: