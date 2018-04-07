× Two Utah teens killed in rollover crash on I-15 in Arizona

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. — Two Utah teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-15 in northern Arizona Saturday afternoon.

St. George News reports the crash occurred on northbound I-15 near mile marker 12, a few miles north of Littlefield, Arizona.

A bystander called 911 and reported seeing the SUV veering to the right at a high rate of speed before crashing into a hillside off the roadway.

Troopers confirmed a teenage driver and teenage passenger, both of whom are from Utah, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Littlefield is located along the stretch of I-15 between St. George and Mesquite, Nevada.

Visit St. George News for more details and photos.