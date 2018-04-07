Man killed in industrial accident in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man suffered fatal injuries after becoming caught in machinery at a business in Clearfield Saturday.

According to a press release from Clearfield Police, units were dispatched shortly after noon Saturday to PolyExcel, a business located in the Clearfield Freeport Center.

A 38-year-old male employee from Layton had become caught in the machinery. The man was extricated from the machinery but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and will be working with the Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration. At this time the death is not considered suspicious.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge, watch News at Five Saturday for updates.