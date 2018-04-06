× Survey crew finds body at old Kmart in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A crew doing survey work at the old Kmart building in West Valley City located what appears to be human remains inside an overflow area Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Scott Arnold of the West Valley City Police Department said a survey crew was working at the old Kmart near 4100 South and 1770 West (near Redwood Road) and made the discovery shortly after 12 p.m.

Survey crews were checking pipes and drainage, and they found a body while checking what Arnold said appears to be an overflow area in the parking lot for one of the pipes. The body was found beneath a grating in the overflow area.

Police say the remains are partially submerged in water, and at this time the age and gender of the deceased are unknown.

At this time there are no details about the identity of the deceased, the cause and manner of their death, or how they came to be in the area beneath the grating.

The survey crew was working on behalf of the company that purchased the old Kmart building.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.