× Man dies in apparent drowning at southern Utah reservoir

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A northern Utah man died while fishing at a small lake in southern Utah Friday afternoon.

St. George News reports the incident occurred north of Gunlock at Lower Sand Cover Reservoir in Washington County just before 4 p.m.

A man in his 60s was fishing in an inflatable boat at the time, and witnesses say the man may have suffered some kind of medical episode prior to falling from the boat and into the water.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

Visit St. George News for more on this story.