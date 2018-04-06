First responders save litter of puppies from garage fire in Woods Cross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODS CROSS, Utah -- A litter of puppies survived a garage fire in Woods Cross thanks to neighbors and first responders.

The fire started Monday while the family was not home, but neighbors heard the fire alarm, saw smoke and called 911.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze, and in the process Officer Timothy of Woods Cross PD rescued the eight puppies and their mother.

All eight puppies, along with mom, are doing fine after the fire. The family says they are very grateful to the neighbors who called 911 and the police and fire crews who responded.