SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah - A semi truck hauling onion rings is extra crispy after it caught fire on I-15 near 2100 S. Friday morning.

No one was injured in the fire that started as a mechanical issue, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the fire backed up traffic approaching the ramp to I-80 eastbound at about 7 a.m.