Fire at vacant Salt Lake City warehouse is under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY – Fire officials are investigating what sparked a warehouse fire in Salt Lake City Friday.

Salt Lake City Fire crews were called to the area near 1700 S. West Temple just before 5 a.m.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

The building is vacant and no one was inside at the time.

Officials estimate the fire caused about $100,000 in damages.

No one was injured.