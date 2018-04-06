Changes to UTA schedules go into effect Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Some big changes are in store for riders of the Utah Transit Authority.

Sunday, April 8, is “change day,” when UTA makes several adjustments to its schedule.

“This is a permanent schedule change, at least for the foreseeable future,” said Carl Arky, a spokesperson for UTA.

The changes are necessary as UTA installs Positive Train Control (PTC) to its FrontRunner lines.

PTC is a safety system that monitors the speed of trains.

“If the system senses that a train is going too fast at a certain section of the track, it will slow that train down,” Arky said. “It may eventually bring it to a complete stop.”

A federal mandate requires PTC installation to be complete by the end of 2018. While PTC only affects FrontRunner service, the schedule changes trickle down to both TRAX and bus services.

“We have buses over here to pick up people who come off the FrontRunner train, and we have a TRAX line over here—that’s all coordinated," Arky said. "They are all meant to align.”

Hundreds of schedule changes across the transportation system will go into effect on Sunday, just in time for next week’s commute.

Some are as small as a 5 minute difference, while others up to half an hour. No matter how big or small, just a few minutes can be the difference between an easy commute and being late to work.

“I am sure there will be some inconvenience and some confusion come change day and Monday morning, hopefully a lot of people will have checked the schedules,” Arky said.

UTA hopes riders plan ahead to make the adjustments as these mandatory safety improvements are installed.

“We’re hoping that they’ll check ahead of time to find out when the train that they want to take is now leaving and when it’s going to arrive,” Arky said.

UTA is encouraging riders to check rideuta.com for the most up to date information on schedule changes. Click here for specific information about the upcoming change day.