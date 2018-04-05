Utah Adventure: Quail Creek State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's spring break and that means it's time for some fun in the sun. Spring breakers from all over are headed down to Southern Utah in hopes of finding some sunlight and some fun.

Quail Creek State Park down by Hurricane was built in 1985 and has the deepest water of any of its surrounding bodies of water. Not only is the 600-acre reservoir a fun place for fishing and other fun, but it also serves as an important staple for the Southern Utah Community. Originally, the reservoir was built for a culinary water source because the community is growing and needed a way to store water.

This time of the year is the busiest times for Southern Utah State Parks so Laura Melling, the park manager for Quail Creek, Gunlock and Sand Hallow State Parks says that you better to make sure you plan ahead for your trip because these state parks fill up fast.

From fishing to hiking and camping to swimming, Quail Creek State Park has something to offer for everyone. Visit http://www.stateparks.utah.gov for more information.