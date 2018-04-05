× Report: Idaho Falls family facing backlash over Corona Arch vandalism

IDAHO Falls, Idaho — An Idaho Falls business owner and his family are facing online backlash for their purported involvement in the vandalism of a natural arch near Moab last week, according to a report by Post Register.

A photo posted on Imgur, Reddit and other social media platforms last week shows a family posing in front of graffiti scratched into the base of Corona Arch.

Post Register’s report, which was also posted on Idaho State Journal’s website, identifies Ryan Andersen and his wife Jennifer as the adults seen in the photo.

“Hiking related… we were hiking Corona Arch yesterday in Utah & the guy in the red shirt proudly made his mark on the Arch even after we asked him to stop. Then sent his 20 teenage boys down to switch plates on their trucks. We turned a photos into NPS and reported them. What a bummer tho that people would willingly do this. Our hiking areas should remain as pristine as we found them!,” a caption accompanying the picture said.

A tweet from the Bureau of Land Management said the vandalism incident is under investigation.

Andersen’s company – Andersen Hitches – has since received several negative reviews and comments on Google, Amazon, Facebook and YouTube.

