Free spay/neuter for cats and kittens – Fix on Fifth

Leo, Bella and Blue wanted to remind you that we’re giving away 100 free cat spay/neuter vouchers today in our cat clinic here at the Humane Society of Utah. You can find out more by clicking the link in our profile and then click on the #fixonthefixth banner. You can also check out @bfas_ut or @saltlakecountyanimalservices for more free cat spay/neuter opportunities. Spaying or neutering your cat will usually make them a better pet by preventing some unwanted behaviors, and it will really help save lives! We’d love to help you so come see us. We’ll post in the comments when we run out of vouchers.

A post shared by Humane Society Of Utah (@utahhumane) on Apr 5, 2018 at 8:18am PDT