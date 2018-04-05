Free spay/neuter for cats and kittens – Fix on Fifth

Posted 11:23 am, April 5, 2018, by and , Updated at 02:30PM, April 5, 2018

The Humane Society of Utah is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society and Salt Lake County Animal Services to provide free spay and neuter surgeries for cats and kittens April 5.

