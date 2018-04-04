× Yes, this is a real police sketch of a wanted suspect

This bizarre police sketch of a toothy burglar has social media abuzz.

No, it isn’t a funny photo filter, it’s a real computer rendering of a burglary suspect.

Warwickshire Police in the United Kingdom say they are hoping all the social media attention it’s getting will help them nab the bad guy.

Authorities used an electronic facial identification technique, or “e-fit,” to create a computer render of the burglar’s face based on descriptions of his features.

Officers say, all jokes aside, two men tricked their way into a woman’s flat.

One of the men distracted the woman while the other stole her cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers UK.