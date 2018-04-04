Sonic puts up sign asking customers to stop smoking weed in drive-thru

GULFPORT, Miss. – A Sonic in Mississippi is sending a message to anyone smoking marijuana in their drive-thru, according to the Biloxi Sun Herald.

A sign in the window reads, “ATTENTION: If you are smoking weed in the drive-thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order.”

Please stop smoking weed in the drive-thru, Gulfport restaurant asks: https://t.co/sL3TOhHWaN pic.twitter.com/RoIx17XmtQ — Sun Herald (@sunherald) March 30, 2018

Store manager Yasman Freeman told the Sun Herald the sign was posted after a customer blew smoke in the face of an underage employee.

She added that employees at the restaurant were tired of smelling the smoke while taking orders.